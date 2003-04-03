Nielsen, Scarborough team up for Profiler

Want to know if that's a Cadillac-buying, Big Mac-eating rating point your

show is attracting? Nielsen Media Research and Scarborough Research think they have the

answer.

The two companies are jointly marketing a new ad-sales software tool

called "Nielsen Profiler."

The software links the databases of Scarborough's qualitative-research

program with local TV ratings from the Nielsen "Station Index" service.

So if you're trying to find out if luxury car buyers who eat at McDonald's

and go to the movies once a week watch your newscast, the Profiler software

could tell you.

The joint effort stemmed from an ongoing collaboration

by the two companies under which Nielsen serves as a representative of sorts for Scarborough products to its station clients.