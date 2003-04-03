Nielsen, Scarborough team up for Profiler
Want to know if that's a Cadillac-buying, Big Mac-eating rating point your
show is attracting? Nielsen Media Research and Scarborough Research think they have the
answer.
The two companies are jointly marketing a new ad-sales software tool
called "Nielsen Profiler."
The software links the databases of Scarborough's qualitative-research
program with local TV ratings from the Nielsen "Station Index" service.
So if you're trying to find out if luxury car buyers who eat at McDonald's
and go to the movies once a week watch your newscast, the Profiler software
could tell you.
The joint effort stemmed from an ongoing collaboration
by the two companies under which Nielsen serves as a representative of sorts for Scarborough products to its station clients.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.