Nielsen Says Netflix Film ‘Bright’ Drew 11M Viewers

Netflix’s new original film Bright drew 11 million viewers within the first three days it was available, according to Nielsen.

Nielsen in October launched a syndicated product that measures the viewership of programming available via subscription video on demand services such as Netflix. Netflix does not disclose how many people watch its programming.

The 11 million viewers would make Bright, a fantasy cop drama starring Will Smith and Joel Edgerton, one of the most watched programs on television this month despite reviews that were not entirely favorable.

According to Nielsen, the movie’s audience was fairly young and male oriented.

Bright attracted 7 million viewers in the 18 to 49 demographic from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24. The 18-49 demo is a key for advertisers. Netflix does not sell advertising, but those viewers were not watching add supported programming while they were watching Bright.

The movie also drew 3.9 million viewers in the 18-34 age bracket—the millennials that in large numbers are not subscribing to traditional pay-TV bundles.

Nielsen said 56% of Bright’s viewership was male and 44% was female.

Netflix has previously disputed the Nielsen data, with a spokesman saying they were “not accurate, not even close, and does not reflect the viewing of these shows on Netflix."



