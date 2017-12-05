Will Smith to Host ‘One Strange Rock’ on Nat Geo

Film star Will Smith has been named host of National Geographic’s 10-episode event series One Strange Rock, from Darren Aronofsky and Jane Root. Nat Geo promises “an epic journey across the globe and into outer space” that “promises to be a thrilling, mind-bending trip within and beyond planet Earth, affirming that there really is no place like home.”

The title refers to Earth.

Nutopia and Protozoa Pictures produce the series, which is to air in March 2018.

“By pairing the incomparable, out-of-this-world, global appeal of Will Smith with our rock-star astronauts, who literally went out of this world, we tell the incredible story of the complexities of our planet,” says Tim Pastore, president, original programming and production, National Geographic. “With the distinctive storytelling from Aronofsky and Root, One Strange Rock will be an incredible visual treat, taking audiences from the microscopic to the cosmic, leaving viewers to see and appreciate our planet as never before.”

Smith’s films include Ali, The Pursuit of Happyness, Hitch, Independence Day, Men in Black and Concussion. His next project is the fantasy cop drama film Bright, which is scheduled for release Dec. 22 on Netflix. Smith is in production on Disney’s Aladdin, in the role of the Genie, to be released in May.

“I am thrilled to have Will Smith on board to guide our series,” said Aronofsky. “His charisma, intelligence and humanity will add greatly to the project, helping welcome viewers into this unique narrative about the mind-blowing wonders that make life on Earth possible.”



