Nielsen revamps local-market ratings

Nielsen Media Research is reformatting its local-market ratings data,

which it hopes to implement by the fourth quarter of 2003.

Among the bigger changes: reporting and delivering all of the broadcast and

cable ratings to clients at the same time on one computer file.

Currently, the

broadcast ratings are reported first, usually by a couple of weeks, which, cable executives have

complained, gives the broadcasters an unfair leg up in the sales process.

Ad buyers have also complained that having to deal with separate sets of

broadcast and cable ratings is cumbersome and inefficient.

Another

big change is the way cable-network ratings will be reported locally.

Under the new format, Nielsen will report two ratings for each network in

each local market.

One rating will record the total audience in the market and the other will

record the audience to just the wired cable systems in the market.

Nielsen makes the distinction because ads inserted by the local cable systems

are not inserted by the direct-broadcast satellite systems that carry those networks.

Broadcasters have been clamoring for the change for some time because, they

said, the total audience rating is misleading in terms of the audience size

that's actually seeing those local-cable spots.

Nielsen stressed that while the decision to make the

changes is final, the implementation date is not. Fourth-quarter 2003 is the

target, barring unforeseen logistical obstacles.