Nielsen Report: Media Ad Spending Down by Almost $4 Billion in Q1
What’s the best sector of the media to be an ad sales executive these days? According to Nielsen’s latest quarterly ad spending data its Spanish-language cable TV. The tiny media sector declined only 1.1% against a backdrop of a 12% drop across all media in the first quarter.
And the worst place? A local Sunday newspaper supplement; falling 37.7% in the period. According to Nielsen’s numbers just released this afternoon, U.S. ad spending was down $3.8 billion for a total of $27.9 billion inn the first quarter.
The biggest media category Network TV - taking in $5.76 billion in ad dollars in the first quarter - didn’t fare too badly. Network TV dollars were off 4.8%. By comparison, Nielsen’s Internet category fell 3.4%. Hit surprisingly hard in the quarter were syndicators and local. The segment dropped 18.8%, while spot TV in the top 100 DMAs fell 15.6%. Cable TV performed well, notching only a 2.7% decline in dollars for the period. \Nielsen’s statement just released Monday, shows television remains the dominant medium for advertisers, accounting for two-thirds of all ad dollars.
In terms of category pullback, autos (including factory and dealers) topped the list, reducing spend by 27.7% to $1.9 billion, local auto dealerships dropped 24.1% to $857 million. Pharmaceuticals also pulled back 11% to $1 billion. Those boosting spending in the quarter included quick service restaurants such as Wendy’s, McDonald’s, Yum! Brands, wireless phones and direct response advertisers.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.