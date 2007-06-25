Nielsen Ratings: Slow Cars, Slow Sunday

ABC is getting little traction for its Fast Cars & Superstars reality show featuring some NASCAR superstars helping celebrities negotiate the turns in a time trial.

The show averaged a .6/2 Sunday night at 7-8, coming in last behind news mags on CBS and NBC and sitcom repeats on Fox and The CW.

Of course, nobody was watching much broadcast TV on any channel Sunday night, with NBC and Fox tying for first with a 1.4 rating (Fox had a 5 share to NBC's 4), in the key 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen. CBS was a rating point behind at 1.3/4, followed by ABC at a 1/3 and The CW at a .5/2.

The Big Four nets plus The CW combined only generated an average 5.7 rating/18 share on Sunday.