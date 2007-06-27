Nielsen Ratings: NBC Wins With Talent

NBC won the 18-49 demo Tuesday night in the Nielsen prime time ratings with two hours worth of America's Got Talent.

NBC averaged a 3.4 rating/10 share on the night, with Talent peaking at a 4.3/12 in its last half hour.

ABC was a distant second. Its top show was Prime Time with a 2.1/6 at 10-11. It did not get much ratings muscle from Shaq's Big Challenge, the challenge to help kids combat childhood obesity, one of the nation's biggest health problems. The hour special at 8-9 averaged a 1.7/5.

Fox edged out CBS for third with a 1.6/5, led by a repeat of House (2.3/7). Even dressing its host in what appeared to be a negligee did not help Fox's On the Lot draw many eyeballs. The Steven Spielberg-backed reality show continued to languish at a 1.1/4.

CBS averaged a 1.5/5. It's top show was its only original of the night, 48 Hours Mystery at 10 p.m. with a 1.8/5.

The CW averaged a .5/2 for repeats of Gilmore Girls and Veronica Mars.