Nielsen Ratings: NBC Wins With Talent
NBC won the 18-49 demo Tuesday night in the Nielsen prime time ratings with two hours worth of America's Got Talent.
NBC averaged a 3.4 rating/10 share on the night, with Talent peaking at a 4.3/12 in its last half hour.
ABC was a distant second. Its top show was Prime Time with a 2.1/6 at 10-11. It did not get much ratings muscle from Shaq's Big Challenge, the challenge to help kids combat childhood obesity, one of the nation's biggest health problems. The hour special at 8-9 averaged a 1.7/5.
Fox edged out CBS for third with a 1.6/5, led by a repeat of House (2.3/7). Even dressing its host in what appeared to be a negligee did not help Fox's On the Lot draw many eyeballs. The Steven Spielberg-backed reality show continued to languish at a 1.1/4.
CBS averaged a 1.5/5. It's top show was its only original of the night, 48 Hours Mystery at 10 p.m. with a 1.8/5.
The CW averaged a .5/2 for repeats of Gilmore Girls and Veronica Mars.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.