Nielsen Ratings Delayed

Processing and server issues have delayed the Nielsen ratings for the week, with no programming data available since Sunday.

Thursday morning Nielsen released Monday's ratings and announced a schedule for releasing the missing ratings. Tuesday night's ratings will be available at 4 p.m. Thursday; Wednesday's numbers will be available at 9 a.m. Friday; and Thursday numbers will be available at 4 p.m. Friday, at which point the normal deliver schedule will resume.

In a statement released Wednesday, Nielsen said it was necessary to release the ratings chronologically so data for Sunday must be processed prior to the release of ratings for this week.

The delay comes at an inopportune time for the networks, who are in the middle of May sweeps and use the ratings to help make crucial programming decision about which show will be picked up for another season.