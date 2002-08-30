Nielsen puts TV homes at 106.7 million
Nielsen Media Research announced Thursday that it estimated the total number of U.S. television households at 106.7 million for the 2002-03 TV season.
Thus, each national rating point will translate into 1 percent of that total,
or 1.067 million TV homes, Nielsen noted.
The new estimate, up 1.2 million households from last season's, includes the
final data from the 2002 Census.
