Trending

Nielsen puts TV homes at 106.7 million

By

Nielsen Media Research announced Thursday that it estimated the total number of U.S. television households at 106.7 million for the 2002-03 TV season.

Thus, each national rating point will translate into 1 percent of that total,
or 1.067 million TV homes, Nielsen noted.

The new estimate, up 1.2 million households from last season's, includes the
final data from the 2002 Census.