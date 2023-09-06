Nielsen Plans To Reduce Its Global Workforce by 9%

Nielsen said it is reducing its global workforce by about 9%.

The audience measurement company said that the cuts were part of “an effort to bring costs in line with our revenues and ensure the company’s strength for the future.”

Nielsen added that it will “continue to prioritize areas that will drive innovation and the future of cross-media measurement.”

Last year, Nielsen was acquired for $16 billion by a consortium of private-equity investors at a time when it was facing competition from a number of new rivals looking to use big data to measure video viewing.

Nielsen’s own plan to use big data has faced delays. It’s big data product was rolled out last week, but for measurement purposes only and not recommended for transactions. Nielsen is working on getting accreditation from the Media Rating Council for its big data methodology.

After the acquisition, several senior Nielsen executives left the company and it restructured its management, creating a new audience measurement division.

NIelsen said it is offering severance pay, outplacement services and health insurance to make the transition as smooth as possible for impacted employees.