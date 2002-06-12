Nielsen plans HDTV stopgap solution

So far, Nielsen Media Research ratings have ignored broadcast high-definition

signals. With the networks gearing up to significantly increase their

high-definition schedules this fall, Nielsen's oversight is grating on their

nerves.

This week, ABC lobbyists asked the Federal Communications Commission to

pressure Nielsen to stop bypassing HDTV homes.

Although Nielsen's digital-measuring system is still in the testing phase,

the company said there's no reason for the networks to get worked up because a

stopgap solution incorporating parts of the new digital system to the current

analog one will be introduced by the end of the year.

Anyway, Nielsen officials said, there's no rush to measure digital homes, as only four of the 30,000 sampled in the past year were bypassed

because they had gone to HDTV.

"There's no big demand in the marketplace," a Nielsen

spokesman said.