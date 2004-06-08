Nielsen Picks 'People Meter' Panel

Nielsen Media Research has picked the members of the industry task force that will advise the ratings company on ways to ensure that the household samples it creates for "Local People Meter" service in the top 10 markets accurately reflect the audiences being measured.

It has been under heavy criticism as it begins to roll out new Local People Meters in those markets.

Of particular concern, in light of problems encountered in New York, is that the samples fully represent the ethnic and racial composition of each market. Former Illinois Congresswoman Cardiss Collins will serve as the chairperson of the new task force.

The members are

Bob Barocci, President/CEO of The Advertising Research Foundation Melody Spann-Cooper, President and General Manager of WVON-AM Chicago Rev. James L. Deemus III, Executive Director of the NAACP Chicago (Southside) Ray Durazo, Chair of the Latin Business Association in Los Angeles Mary Gonzales Koenig, President of the Spanish Coalition for Jobs, Inc. Scott McDonald, Senior Vice President for Market Research at Condé Nast Publications and the former top research executive at Time Warner Byron E. Lewis, Chair and CEO of UniWorld Group Guillermo Linares, former member of the New York City Council Manuel Mirabal, President of the National Puerto-Rican Coalition,Inc. Elinor Tatum, Publisher of The Amsterdam News.

