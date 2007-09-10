Nielsen Names New Entertainment President

Bruce Dennler was tapped for a new post consolidating oversight of the East and West Coast operations of Nielsen Entertainment.

Nielsen Entertainment comprises movies, DVDs, CDs, books and other generally non-TV media (theatrical video-on-demand is included under Nielsen Entertainment). The unit has been headed by Rob Sisco, president of Nielsen Music and chief operating officer of East Coast operations, and Howard Ballon, president of Nielsen Film and Home Entertainment.

They will remain in those posts, reporting to Dennler in the newly created job of president, Nielsen Entertainment.

Dennler has been president and COO of Palisades Media Group.