Nielsen: More Households Ready for DTV

According to Nielsen, TV households are more prepared for the digital-TV transition than they were seven months ago.

According to its latest survey of metered households, 9.3% have no digital, or digital-ready, TV set, compared with 10.5% in January.

In January, 23% of households had at least one set that would not receive DTV signals after the transition to DTV. That figure for July is 20.9%.

The Nielsen sample is about 15,000 households. Nielsen has been monitoring preparedness since January and the numbers of "unprepared" have declined each month.

The 9.3% represents people without a DTV set, cable or satellite service or a DTV-to-analog converter box.