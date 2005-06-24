Nielsen LPM's Keep On Rolling
Nielsen Media Research has announced the launch dates for its next three local people meter markest: Atlanta, Dallas and Detroit.
Detroit and Dallas will convert from the current set-top meters and diary system to LPMs in January 2006 and Atlanta will make the move in July 2006.
Its LPM roll-outs have been under intense scrutiny due to allegations they undercount some viewership.
For three months prior to the rollouts, Nielsen will test the LPMs alongside the set-top/diary system, as it has done in other markets.
Nielsen says the trial will help “ensure that our clients understand the impact of changes in methodology.”
