Nielsen Launches TV Product Placement Measurement System

Nielsen said it launched Nielsen Branded Integration Intel, a product designed to standardize the way product and brand exposure is measured across screens and devices.

The product captures, measures and evaluates brand exposures, enabling networks and marketers to research and provide comparisons of the value of product placements and integrations across devices and screens, says Nielsen, which puts the value of integrations at $61 billion over the past TV season.

The industry will also be able to compare the value of integrations to traditional advertising.

"On-screen branded integrations represent a unique opportunity for media owners and marketers alike to cut through the clutter and we are seeing brands take advantage of this relatively untapped inventory. Last TV season we saw 611 different brands engaged in on-screen branded integrations, up from 574 during the 2013-14 season. Nielsen's Branded Integration Intel offers media owners a monetizable revenue stream and gives brands a chance to reach their best consumer, build brand loyalty and drive ROI," said Renee Plato, senor VP, Media Solutions and Innovation, Nielsen.



Nielsen's Branded Integration Intel solution will analyze every exposure to understand quality, including such factors as size, location, duration, brand hits and impact. It will then evaluate and score the resonance of the exposures as a way to value these exposure at both individual and aggregate levels.

"Influencer marketing can be very powerful but it is not paid media or even earned media as we know it. Subsequently it requires a different set of rules. Through our exclusive partnership with YouTube we leveraged Nielsen Branded Integration Intel for a study that was specifically designed as the first of its kind to analyze in detail hundreds of brand and creator videos in the U.S. and the U.K. in order to understand in more detail the impact of Influencers for brands. The findings from this research represent a critical first step in establishing a business-led rulebook for this new world and provides the beginnings of building a strategic approach to unlocking the power of Influencers for our clients," said Marie Clayton, Global Strategy, Carat.