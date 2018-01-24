Nielsen Adds Instagram to Social Content Ratings

Nielsen said it has added Instagram to its Social Content Ratings.

The company said that with Instagram it now offers insights across three of the biggest social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter.

Nielsen’s Social Content Ratings measure organic and owned social TV activity, including engagement driven by accounts associated with networks and programs, to gauge fan engagement. The platform also measures official talent accounts.



Related: Canvs Analyzing Instagram For Emotional Responses to TV Shows

“Networks are continuing to invest in social strategies to drive awareness and engagement around programs,” said Erika Faust, senior VP Client Service, Nielsen Social. “Being able to provide both owned and organic analysis now gives clients and the industry a trusted source of syndicated measurement to understand the return on those investments and how they play a role in driving the overall social conversation about television.”

Jess D. Aguirre Jr., senior VP of media research & consumer insights at Crown Media, added: "Having insight into how fans are interacting and engaging organically with our networks’ unique programming and how our talent and program accounts are helping drive that engagement is critical to our overall social strategy. With the addition of Instagram into Nielsen's Social Content Ratings, we will now have an even deeper understanding of the share of voice our owned accounts have over three major social media platforms, allowing us to tailor our social media strategies by publisher."

Nielsen uses a dynamic methodology to track TV conversations, including leveraging Gracenote TV Listings data as a way to comprehensively measure social conversation specific to the linear TV experience.