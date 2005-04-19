Nielsen Joins GM Racing Team

"Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines. And make sure to check the plugs. Never mind, Nielsen will do it for you."

Racing firm SKI & company (cars, not snow, actually) has signed on for Nielsen Media Research's Sponsorship Scorecard service, which tracks sponsored placed media in TV sports -- signage, logos, etc.

In this case, it will be plugs for GM cars and other racing-related sponsorships, specifically the #30 Chevy that joined the Busch Nascar series last month.



GM/SKI is the first motorspots client of the service, launched in July 2004, which already counts the PGA, PBR (bull riders), ESPN and the Arizona Diamondbacks among its client roster.

"We look forward to incorporating the results of this SKI & Company/Nielsen relationship into greater return-on-investment (ROI) indexing to show true audited numbers for the media success relative to our clients," said David Pettit, GM of business development for GM Racing.

Translation: We can get a better handle on the actual promotional value of plugs.