Nielsen Invests More In Council for Research Excellence

Nielsen has invested another $2.5 million in the Council for Research Excellence, which the company formed in 2005 as a methodological research think tank for clients (and others), including broadcast and cable networks, stations, operators, advertisers and programmers.



That brings its investment to $10 million.



"We continue to see the CRE as one of the best investments we can make towards bringing together people who often have competing agendas and different points of view,” said Nielsen Vice Chair Susan Whiting in announcing the additional funds. “We look forward to the new ideas and insights our continued investment help generate.”



The fruits of the funds have included research on multi-media use and why some people don't particiapte in meter or diary panels.



Current studies include research on set-top boxes and a new media universe estimate that includes digital video recorders and computers as well as TVs.

The announcement of the latest cash infusion comes only a few weeks after the partners in CIMM, a new consortium looking for more accurate audience measurement across a host of new platforms, said they were not out to supplant Nielsen.

