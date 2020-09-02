Nielsen Expands Fan Insights Business into Asian Markets

The Golden State Warrior are big in the Philippines

Nielsen said it has expanded its Fan Insights platform into 26 new countries, including several large Asian markets.

Fan Insights gives sports rights holders, teams and brands data about the interests, media behaviors, brand attitudes and purchasing habits of fans around the world.

In addition to expanding geographically, Fan Insights has added a new Crosstab function that lets users run customized queries across Nielsen data sets integrated into Fan Insights. For example, an NFL team could try to attract potential sponsors with data showing how likely fans are to purchase a new car or switch mobile carriers within the next year.

The new markets covered by Fan Insights include Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Also being added are Australia, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Fan insights have been available since 2019 for Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Russia, South Korea, Spain, U.K. and U.S.

“In today’s global sports market, data and intelligence have the ability to provide a clear competitive advantage,” said Marco Nazzari, managing director, international at Nielsen Sports. “Nielsen Fan Insights makes the world’s most trusted data available through the industry’s most powerful connected platform resulting in highly actionable intelligence. In the high-stakes global sports sponsorship and marketing game in which clear understanding of fans is critical, it can serve as the winning edge.”

Nielsen shared a few insights it has gleaned from its data on sports fans: