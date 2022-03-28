Nielsen Executive Shows Support For Expanding Age Demo to 25-64

Raising the ages covered by key demos would include more mature consumers in advertising

A Nielsen executive has come out in support of expanding one of the key demographic targets used by many advertisers to buy commercials from age 25 to 54 to 25 to 64.

As the audience for traditional television has gotten older, broadcast and cable sales and research executives have argued that Madison Avenue’s fixation on younger viewers are costing them money by devaluing the majority of their audiences. They also argue that it by ignoring mature viewers, marketers are ignoring consumers with wealth and purchasing power.

In a Guest Blog published by Broadcasting+Cable Monday, Nielsen VP Sue Tremblay argues that including people 55 to 64 would incorporate half of the Baby Boomer generation and all Gen Xers.

Those mature Americans have an average household net worth of $504,000, compared to the $450,000 net work for households led by 35 to 54 year olds.