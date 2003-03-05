Nielsen enlarges role in PPM test

Nielsen Media Research said Tuesday that it will expand its role in the research

program evaluating Arbitron Inc.'s "Portable People Meter."

Nielsen said the expanded agreement -- delayed since mid-2002 -- will boost

its financial involvement and commitment of resources in continuing research on

the PPM.

Nielsen and Arbitron have been testing the PPM system in radio and TV in the

Philadelphia area, even as Nielsen tested and rolled out its own "Local People

Meter" in Boston.

Recent moves by Nielsen -- particularly its near-$500 million deal

with NBC and the announcement of LPM rollouts in the remaining top 10 DMAs, both in February -- seem to demonstrate that it will continue to dominate

television-viewing measurement and that its LPMs will be the

standard in major markets for the near future.

But many broadcasters, NBC included, have indicated strong interest in the

Arbitron technology.