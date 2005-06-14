Nielsen Enlarges Ad-Track Footprint

Nielsen Media Research is expanding its reach in ad tracking.

The company has expanded its technology portfolio by purchasing AudioAudit, a Paramus, N.J.-based company that helps track TV commercial schedules via its AdVantage audio encoding system.

Nielsen says it will fold the technology into its Sigma verification service.

Sigma electronically tracks airplay of videos sent to TV stations and networks in all 210 designated markets and verifies playout of direct response spots, commercial or infomercials, video news releases, PSAs, and other content.

AudioAudio will remain in Paramus and be re-branded as a Nielsen Media Research service.