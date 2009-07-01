Nielsen: DTV Unready Homes Drop to 1.7 Million
DTV readiness continues to rise as the transition approaches three weeks since the June 12 hard date for the switch to all-analog full-power TV, with 800,000 homes having prepared themselves since that date.
According to Nielsen's latest figures only 1.5% of TV households, or about 1.7 million homes, remain unready for the switch. Those are homes without cable or satellite and without a DTV set or an analog-to-digital converter box hooked up.
That number is down 400,000 homes from June 21, when the numbers were 1.8% and 2.1 million homes unready.
The DTV transition date was moved from Feb. 17 in part to allow more homes to prepare for the switch.
