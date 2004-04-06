Nielsen Delays N.Y. 'People Meter'

Nielsen Media Research has delayed implementation of its local New York "People Meter" system until June 3.

In addition, Nielsen announced that it would work with an advisory task force to address issues concerning minority representation in People Meter samples in local markets. The task force is being organized by Rep. Charles Rangel (D-N.Y.).

Nielsen president Susan Whiting reaffirmed the company’s position that the New York People Meter system, as she sees it, is ready to go. But out of respect for numerous questions and issues raised by New York community leaders and officials, she decided to delay the service.