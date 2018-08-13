Nielsen Creates Auto Cloud in Deal with J.D. Power

With the auto industry representing a big chunk of advertising spending, Nielsen has gotten behind the wheel with J.D. Power to create a marketing cloud melding data about car buying with TV viewing information.

The companies said the Nielsen Auto Cloud will give automotive advertisers, agencies and media owners omni-channel advertising and campaign measurement to plan across TV and digital, adapt to changes in consumer behavior and optimize marketing performance.

Giant ad agency holding company Interpublic Group has signed on as the first client for the Nielsen auto cloud.

“The Nielsen Auto Cloud gives us incredible access to granular data from Nielsen complemented by insights from J.D. Power, allowing us to create high-value audiences for our clients,” said Arun Kumar, global chief data & marketing technology officer, IPG. “With this, we will strengthen our Audience Measurement Platform, improving our ability to target car-buyers based on a variety of criteria including their preferred brands, car models, styles and features. That means better performing media investments for our auto clients, more innovative marketing solutions and ultimately, better consumer experiences.”

The marketing cloud is exclusive to Nielsen and J.D. Power clients and not available on other marketing technology platforms or via other research and measurement companies.

Clients will be able to get metrics on campaigns, including analytics on frequency, while it is in flight, allowing for adjustments to be made in terms of what types of ads different viewers see.

“We are thrilled to launch this game-changing automotive solution with J.D. Power. The Nielsen Auto Cloud’s combination of data, technology and measurement capabilities is unique to the auto advertising world,” said Damian Garbaccio, executive VP at Nielsen. “Auto marketers can now be more responsive to changes in buying behavior, more personalized with their advertising and content, better at measuring outcomes, and - ultimately - more efficient with their media investments.”

Auto data includes car features and styles, where buyers are in their purchase cycles and brand affinities that can be combined with information about media engagement, geo-location and device types.

“Nielsen and J.D. Power are ushering in a new era for the auto industry,” said Bernardo Rodriguez, chief digital officer, J.D. Power. “We’re empowering auto marketers with immediately actionable intelligence...whether for consumer insights, cross-media planning and targeting or for campaign measurement."