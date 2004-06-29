Nielsen, Coalition May Meet Soon

Alex Nogales, president of the National Hispanic Media Coalition, says Nielsen Media Research president Susan Whiting has sent him a list of dates for possible face-to-face meetings and that his preference is Thursday or Friday of this week.

Either way, Nielsen needs to delay its meter rollouts while the issues are being resolved, says Nogales.

Nogales says that unless Nielsen agrees to stop using the meters in New York, and delay an early July roll-out in Los Angeles until its methods can be independently verified, preferably by the government, "then we are back to square one. We are going to contest the roll-out in every city and the pressure is not going to stop."

The two are meeting to discuss concerns of the Don't Count Us Out Coalition, with which Nogales is allied, that Nielsen's new Local People Meters undercount minorities.