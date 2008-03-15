Nielsen, Charter Mining Data

Nielsen officially launched a service that uses digital set-tops to measure television viewing, with the help of cable operator Charter Communications. Advertisers have pressured broadcast and cable networks to deliver the same type of accountability that Internet advertising can deliver, and the addressability of two-way digital set-tops has been touted by the TV industry as a powerful solution for measuring TV consumption.

Nielsen has been promising a service based on set-top data for several years, and measurement firm TNS Media Intelligence has already started such a tracking service for cable programmers like Discovery Communications and ESPN.

Charter will provide anonymous set-top data from almost 330,000 households in the Los Angeles area.