Nielsen CEO Kenny Got $12.9M in Pay for 2019

Nielsen CEO David Kenny received $12.9 million in compensation for 2019, the company disclosed Wednesday.

Kenny, who joined Nielsen in November 2018, had compensation of $19.8 million in 2018. That included $15.1 million in stock awards and a $1.5 million bonus, which was awarded to make up for payments he’d earned at IBM, his previous employer.

He received a $2.5 million bonus in 2019 that also made up for payments he was due to receive from IBM.

As CEO, Kenny helped oversee a strategic review that resulted in Nielsen being split into two companies, one consisting of its global media business, the other its global connect business.