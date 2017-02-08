Nielsen, CBS Stations Renew Deal

Nielsen has renewed its deal with CBS Television Stations to provide audience measurement for the group’s O&Os, the company announced Wednesday.

Under the multiyear agreement, the group will use the breadth of Nielsen’s local services, including local digital in TV ratings, for their stations in 17 markets, Nielsen said. The services are designed to offer in-depth looks at consumers and their viewing habits, it said.

“As many American cities are becoming more diverse and populations continue to grow, it’s critical for TV stations to have a complete picture of who’s viewing their content. Nielsen’s local television services enable us to maximize our viewership and deliver value to our local advertisers,” said CBS chief research officer David Poltrack. “We look forward to an exciting and fruitful relationship with Nielsen.”