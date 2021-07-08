Nielsen Buys Advertising Attribution Firm TVTY

Nielsen said it acquired TVTY, a TV attribution provider and ad monitoring company based in Paris, France.

TVTY helps advertisers optimize spending based on business outcomes, complimenting Nielsen’s current attribution and intelligence services.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

"We're excited to welcome TVTY into the Nielsen family. The acquisition of TVTY aligns to Nielsen's strategy to deliver cross-media outcomes as a complement to audience measurement. TVTY bolsters Nielsen's ability to size an audience with analytics,” said Sean Cohan, chief growth officer and president, international at Nielsen.”

Nielsen sold off its Nielsen Connect business for $2.7 billion last year to focus on its media measurement business.

"We believe that TV advertising will be increasingly bought and optimized based on business outcomes,” Eliott Reilhac, CEO of TVTY said. “We are grateful for the passionate team, partners, and clients that have allowed us to build the platform needed for this new reality. Today, we are humbled to join the Nielsen family, and we know there is no better place to achieve our vision on a global scale."