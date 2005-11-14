Nielsen Boosts PPM Due Dilligence

Nielsen says it is widening its due dilligence on the Portable People Meter TV rating technology being tested by Arbitron, its partner in the venture.

Nielsen is adding experts in engineering, methodological research, statistical research, operations, and IT as it decides whether to proceed with the joint venture.

Jack Oken, general manager of local business, will head up the team, while Catherine Herkovic, senior VP, sales and marketing, for the local business unit will be interim GM.

Arbitron has had operational oversight of the new system, which is being evaulated in Houston, while Nielsen has invested, by its count, "tens of millions" in the technology.

Unlike diaries, which viewers have to fill out, or Local People Meters, which viewers have to log in to, the PPMs automatically register radio and TV signals within a given range of the subject.