Nielsen: ‘Bird Box’ Draws Almost 26 Million Viewers in First Seven Days on Netflix

Netflix’s original thriller film Bird Box drew nearly 26 million unduplicated viewers across the first seven days on the streaming service, Nielsen reported Tuesday.

The post apocalyptic film, which debuted on Dec. 21 and stars Sandra Bullock, drew the second most viewers in its first seven days on Netflix, slightly behind only the second season debut of the streaming service’s original sci-fi series Stranger Things, according to Nielsen's SVOD Content Ratings report. Last October, Nielsen began independently measuring subscription-based streaming content and offering it up to clients including TV networks and production studios. It has since been occasionally releasing dives into Netflix content, despite Netflix's desire to keep those viewer figures quiet.

Netflix in a tweet last month reported that Bird Box drew 45 million global viewers during its first week on the streaming service.

While Netflix’s original movie Bright drew more viewers in its premiere than Bird Box (5.4 million to 3.5 million), Bird Box's audience surged ahead of Bright by the end of seven days, according to Nielsen.

Over a 10 day period, Bird Box averaged nearly 4 million viewers a day, said Nielsen.