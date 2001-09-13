Nielsen awaits restart nod from nets

Nielsen Media Research is waiting on the major broadcast networks to

decide when the official start of the 2001-2002 season will be.

Broadcasting & Cable has

obtained a copy of a letter from Nielsen executives to one of the networks

Thursday morning outlining Nielsen's plans.

The season was officially to start on Sept. 17.

NBC and CBS have already decided to push back their fall premieres until Sept. 24 in the wake of Tuesday's terrorist attacks, and other networks are expected to follow suit.

"We understand that many of you are in the process of making decisions on whether you will be delaying the program premieres that were scheduled over the course of next week," the Nielsen letter says.

"Our decision on whether to make a change in our reporting of season to date figures will be made after all of you have made your decisions. If the schedule of premieres is as originally scheduled, we will start our tracking as originally planned. If, on the other hand, the majority of the new season premieres are delayed, than we will assess the situation once we are aware of your plans.'

- Joe Schlosser