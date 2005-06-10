Nielsen Advisory Panel Meets

Nielsen's monetary advisers held their first meeting June 8 in New York.

Actually, it is the Council for Research Excellence, which Nielsen created to direct the expenditure of $2.5 million in ratings R&D money it investing in a fund to be co-managed with clients.

The council is a veritable United Nation's of media, including representatives from

national and local broadcast and cable outlets, advertisers, ad agencies, syndicators, and public interest groups, according to Nielsen.

The first meeting was essentially housekeeping, election of officers and committees, and a general discussion of how to identify research projects.

Mark Kaline of Ford will chair the committee, with Larry Bobo, a sociaology professor at Stanford, elected vice-chairman. A steering committee was named, and a technology advisory panel is being formed as swell.

