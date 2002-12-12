Nielsen adds Hispanic markets
Nielsen Media Research will add Austin, Texas, and Tucson, Ariz., to its list
of markets participating in the local Hispanic Station Index, beginning in
February. The additions bring the total to 18.
Nielsen will measure Spanish-language viewing through samples from both
Spanish and bilingual homes, separate from its general market samples, the
research service said.
Nielsen said it had already signed Tucson Univision Communications Inc. affiliate KUVE-TV and
TeleFutura affiliate KFTU-TV. In Austin, it has signed KAKW-TV and KBVO-TV, the
Univision and TeleFutura affiliates, respectively.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.