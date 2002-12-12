Nielsen adds Hispanic markets

Nielsen Media Research will add Austin, Texas, and Tucson, Ariz., to its list

of markets participating in the local Hispanic Station Index, beginning in

February. The additions bring the total to 18.

Nielsen will measure Spanish-language viewing through samples from both

Spanish and bilingual homes, separate from its general market samples, the

research service said.

Nielsen said it had already signed Tucson Univision Communications Inc. affiliate KUVE-TV and

TeleFutura affiliate KFTU-TV. In Austin, it has signed KAKW-TV and KBVO-TV, the

Univision and TeleFutura affiliates, respectively.