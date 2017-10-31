Nielsen Adds Gracenote Smart TV Info to Data Platform

Nielsen says it is incorporating the real time smart TV data from its Gracenote unit to the Nielsen Marketing Cloud’s Data Management Platform.

The addition of the Gracenote viewer information provides information from 27 million smart TVs on what viewers are watching. Nielsen can use that person-level information to create audience segments across linear TV, advanced TV and digital. It will also be used for addressable advertising

For example, a viewer exposed to a brand awareness campaign on their Smart TV while watching a specific program at night could be re-engaged with a direct response mobile advertisement while commuting to work the following morning. Consumer engagement with these cross-channel, sequenced messages can be tracked throughout the path-to-purchase with Nielsen’s In-Flight Analytics and Multi-Touch Attribution (MTA) solutions.

“Gracenote ACR technology is bridging linear TV with the marketing and measurement capabilities that we’ve come to expect from the digital world,” said Kelly Abcarian, SVP, Product Leadership for Nielsen. “This is the first time that we are making Gracenote Smart TV segment data widely available to marketers and media owners who are looking for a deeper understanding of TV viewership across all platforms and services so they can seamlessly optimize and activate buying across linear TV and digital video and provide a more accurate measurement of ROI.”



Nielsen DMP clients will be able to activate Gracenote Smart TV Segment Data in real-time (200 milliseconds) across dynamic personalization, content management, programmatic, search, social, email, video, mobile and over-the-top (OTT-TV) platforms, Nielsen says. Clients can target pre-built Gracenote Smart TV segments or create custom audience combinations with more than 60,000 Nielsen Marketing Cloud segments.

“We are connecting Gracenote’s real-time Smart TV viewership data to the entire Nielsen audience data universe that lives in the Nielsen Marketing Cloud,” said Damian Garbaccio, executive VP - Nielsen Marketing Cloud. “This helps our clients better understand individual consumer behavior across media touch points to improve marketing and sales impact across traditional and digital channels. It also strongly supports our growth in the addressable TV market.”