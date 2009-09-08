Nielsen: 99.4% of U.S. Homes Can Receive Digital Signals

Only 710,000 U.S. homes could still not get a digital television signal as of Aug. 30, according to the latest numbers from Nielsen. That means that 99.4% of U.S. homes are now able to receive a digital signal.

More than 572,000 homes have gained DTV access in the last month and 1.8 million since the week of the digital transition June 12.

The number of DTV unready households continues to decrease across the board, with 1.3% of Hispanic households unready, 1.0% of African-American homes, and 0.5% white.

The number of people over the age of 55 who are unready has dropped to 0.2%, while 1.4% of those under 35 do not have a DTV signal.