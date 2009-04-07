Nielsen: 3.4% of Households Still Unready For DTV

3.8 million, or 3.4% of households are still unprepared for the DTV transition, which will happen June 12, 2009 (some stations have already flipped the switch to digital, and others will likely do so before the June 12 date).

March saw a sharp increase in DTV preparedness, with 610 thousand homes getting DTV ready.

The 3.4% number is also down a full percentage point from Feb. 15, two days before the original transition date, which was delayed by Congress.

African Americans and those under 35 are still the groups most affected by the transition, with 6.2% and 6.3% unprepared, respectively. Hispanics are at 5.6% unprepared, down nearly a full percentage point in March alone.

Across the U.S., Albuquerque New Mexico is the leas prepared, with 9.4% unready, followed by Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston, each with 6.3%. New England markets New Haven-Hartford and Providence-New Bedford are the most prepared, each with less than one percent unprepared.