Nielsen: 2.5 Million Households Still Can't Receive Over-the-Air Digital Signal

Nielsen says that as of June 14, 2.5 million households could still not receive a digital signal over-the-air.

That is an improvement of 300,000 homes since its last pre-transition update on June 7.

That means that 2.2% of U.S households are still not DTV unready.

Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-Colo.) introduced a bill earlier this week that would try to help out those folks by subsidizing antennas and extending the DTV-to-analog converter box coupon program, as well as require cable, satellite and telco-video suppliers to offer a $10 basic broadcast package.

As of today (June 17) the National Telecommunications & Information Administration said there were about 2 million DTV-to-analog converter box coupons that had been requested but not yet mailed out.

Before the turnoff, NAB estimated the number of homes that couldn't receive DTV at 1.75 million. NAB said it had no new figures on readiness.