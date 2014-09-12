Nielsen ’14-’15 Market Size: Phoenix Up, Detroit Down

There was activity in the new Nielsen Local Television Market Universe, with Phoenix leaping past Detroit for DMA No. 11 and Tampa moving past Seattle for No. 13. It wasn’t just the sunny states that gained: Pittsburgh slipped past Portland to No. 22, and Charlotte won local bragging rights with a move into No. 24 — pushing Raleigh-Durham to No. 25.

Baltimore also got some good news as it bumped out Indianapolis for No. 27.

The biggest gainers in the Top 50 were San Antonio, moving from market size 36 to 33 while gaining almost 5,500 TV homes, and Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News, moving from No. 45 to No. 42. Wichita gained two spots (to No. 65), as did Green Bay-Appleton (to No. 68).

On the downside, Oklahoma City slid three places to No. 44, and Flint-Saginaw dropped two to No. 70.

Nielsen puts out its market estimates each September.