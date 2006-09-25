Nicolle Wallace to Join CBS News

Nicolle Wallace, who was White House Communications Director under George W. Bush, has joined CBS News as a political consultant.



Wallace, who joins the network effectively immediately, exited the White House in July, replaced by Former NBC Universal communication executive Kevin Sullivan.



Wallace has a long association with the Bushes, serving as director of communications for the 2004 campaing, as director of media affairs in the president's first term, and press secretary for President Bush's brother and Florida Governor Jeb Bush.

