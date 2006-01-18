Nicktoons Debuts Animé Mikey

Kappa Mikey, MTV Networks’ first global acquisition, debuts on Nicktoons Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. ET.

The series, created and executive-produced by Larry Schwarz of Animation Collective, will also begin rolling out across all of Nickelodeon’s international channels—including Nick UK, Nick Spain, Nick France and Nick Asia—in May.

Kappa is an original Nicktoons Network production and is unique in being an animé TV series created and produced entirely in the U.S.

The series centers on the character of Mikey Simon, an American actor who becomes a hot Japanese animé star.

Nicktoons can be seen in 36 million households.