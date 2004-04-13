Nicks Get Nod in Prime Time

Nickelodeon and Nick at Nite attracted the biggest crowd on ad-supported cable in prime time last week.

Nick/Nick at Nite averaged 2.13 million viewers for the week of April 4-11, according to Nielsen Media Research. TNT narrowly edged out USA Network for second place with 1.913 million viewers in prime, compared to USA's 1.911 millon viewers.

Kids nets rounded out the top five. Disney Channel notched 1.68 million viewers and Cartoon Network posted 1.65 million viewers.

ESPN boasted the week's most-watched show, the April 6 NCAA Women's Basketball Championship, which attracted 5.58 million viewers. History Channel's off-net debut of HBO miniseries Band of Brothers drew 4.6 million viewers. Comedy Central's Chappelle's Show collected 4.4 million viewers, its biggest audience ever.

