Nick’s for Dennis

Former Federal Communications Commission member Nicholas Johnson, the agency’s resident gadfly from 1966-73, is serving as Iowa campaign manager for Democratic presidential candidate Dennis Kucinich.

Johnson, who also teaches at the University of Iowa, recently called Kucinich "pretty much it" for "true liberals" tired of the "congressional puppet Democrats" backing the "pro-corporate policies" of President Bush.

On media policy, Johnson and Kucinich are of like minds. Johnson continually accused broadcast companies of not living up to their public-interest obligations. In the same vein, his candidate wants to require stations to offer free airtime to political candidates and says he aims to "break up" media conglomerates.