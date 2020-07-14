Nickelodeon Preschool Series ‘Santiago’ to Launch Oct. 9

Nickelodeon said it will launch its new animated preschool series Santiago of the Seas on Oct. 9.

The show is built around 8-year-old Santiago “Santi” Montes, a kind-hearted pirate and his adventures.

Nickelodeon said the show is infused with a Spanish-language and Latino-Caribbean culture curriculum.

Santiago and friends on an adventure (Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Santiago of the Seas is created by Niki López, Leslie Valdes and Valerie Walsh Valdes. Valdes and Walsh Valdes serve as executive producers with López co-executive producing. Santiago of the Seas is produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio in Burbank, California, with production overseen by Eryk Casemiro, senior VP, Nickelodeon Preschool.

NickJr.com and the Nick Jr. app will feature original short-form content and full-length episodes after the linear launch. Episodes will also be available on Nick Jr. On Demand and Download-to-Own services.

After the U.S. launch, Santiago of the Seas will roll out on Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. channels internationally.