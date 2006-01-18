Nickelodeon Taps Promo Exec

Nickelodeon has named Brenda Freeman senior VP, promotions marketing.

She will oversee development and promotions marketing for Nickelodeon and related brands including Nick Jr., Noggin, The N and Nick Digital. That includes on- and off-air promotions, ad-sales marketing and client services.

Freeman joins Nick from co-owned Viacom network VH1, where she was VP of consumer marketing, overseeing off-channel marketing for the network and its digital spinoffs VH1 Classic and VH1 Soul.

Nickelodeon, in 89 million homes, was the top-rated network for the total programming day during fourthquarter 2005, with an average 2.1 million viewers.

