Nickelodeon Taps DeBenedittis as Head of Programming

Nickelodeon named Disney veteran Paul DeBenedittis as executive VP of programming and content strategy.

DeBenedittis, who earlier spent 10 years at Viacom's MTV, joins new Nickelodeon CEO Brian Robbins as owner Viacom looks to stem the loss of viewers at the top-ranked kids programmer.

Most recently, DeBenedittis was senior VP, programming strategy, at Disney Channels Worldwide. In his new post, he will lead the content and programming strategies, partnerships, acquisitions and media planning for Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., Nicktoons and TeenNick on linear television, digital, branded apps, VOD and wireless.

“Paul has extensive expertise in programming and leading content strategies that reach and resonate with youth audiences. He’s one of the most dynamic executives in the kids and family space, and we’re happy to have him on board as we forge a new Nickelodeon for today’s audience,’ said Robbins.

DeBenedittis will report to Robbins and be based at Nickelodeon’s Burbank, Calif., Studio.

Before Disney, he DeBenedittis spent 10 years at MTV as executive VP, multiplatform programming, content strategy and scheduling.