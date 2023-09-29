Nickelodeon Soaks Up Season 15 of ‘SpongeBob’

Things are still looking up in Bikini Bottom as Paramount Global’s Nickelodeon said it has picked up Season 15 of SpongeBob SquarePants.

The animated series, Nick’s most popular global franchise, next year will mark 25 years and 345 episodes since its launch on July 17, 1999.

Season 15 will have 26 episodes featuring SpongeBob and his pals including Patrick, Sandy, Mr. Krabs and Squidward, as well as his nemesis Plankton in undersea adventures. Storylines include SpongeBob thinking he has developed an allergy to Krabby Patties, Plankton learning self-defense from Sandy and Mr. Krabs stepping into the gym.

New episodes will debut on Nickelodeon. Seasons 1-12 are available on Paramount Plus.

SpongeBob SquarePants’ voice cast members include Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick Star), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks) and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton).

SpongeBob SquarePants is produced by Nickelodeon in Burbank.

Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller are executive producers of SpongeBob SquarePants, The Patrick Star Show and Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years. Production is overseen by Claudia Spinelli, senior VP, animation for big kids at Nickelodeon, and Kelley Gardner, VP, current series, animation, Nickelodeon.