Nickelodeon Orders Season 13 of ‘SpongeBob’

Nickelodeon has ordered a 13th season of animated hit SpongeBob SquarePants. The next season will have 13 episodes. Vince Waller and Marc Ceccarelli are the showrunners.

Stephen Hillenburg created SpongeBob SquarePants. Voice cast members include Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick Star), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks) and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton).

The series debuted in 1999. It’s about a sea sponge who lives in a pineapple in an underwater place known as Bikini Bottom. SpongeBob is a cook at the Krusty Krab.

Anniversary special SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout, a mix of live action and animation, aired July 12. It drew 2.2 million total viewers on Nickelodeon, TeenNick and Nicktoons.

Nickelodeon is part of Viacom.